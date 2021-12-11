Theft in gold showroom, Rs. 60 lakh cash stolen

Unidentified persons escaped with about Rs.60 lakh cash and some gold ornaments from Attica Gold Company here.

The miscreants broke open the lock of the shutters, entered the showroom and decamped with cash and valuables, said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Khadar Basha.

Following a complaint, Machavaram police registered a case on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) V. Harshavardhan Raju visited the scene of the offense. "A clues team and sniffer dog squad were pressed into service. We are verifying the CCTV footage in the vicinity,” he said.

Police are enquiring whether the robbers visited the showroom and conducted ‘recce’ before the burglary, or if it was the handiwork of insiders.

A detailed investigation is on, the Machavaram police said.