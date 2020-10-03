Theatre owners seek ticket price hike to survive COVID crisis

VIZIANAGARAM

03 October 2020 00:17 IST

Additional expenditure with reduced occupancy make operations infeasible, they say

Running the show is not going to be an easy task for cinema hall owners under the new Unlock guidelines that permit screening of movies from October 15. While the ‘50% occupancy only’ restriction is in itself a hindrance, many exhibitors are doubtful if they could draw even those numbers to the theatres as there are no major films set for release till January since shootings stopped for a few months due to lockdown. If additional costs for sanitisation and other COVID safety measures are factored in, they will not be able to recover even maintenance expenditure, they say.

In order to tide over the crisis, Vizianagaram Cine Exhibitors’ Association president Narayanam Srinivas urges the government to permit enhancement of ticket prices. “We will still get minimum maintenance charges only if the government allows partial enhancement of ticket rates. We also request the government to reduce electricity charges and municipal taxes since the theatre owners incurred huge losses in the last six months,” says Mr. Srinivas whose family owns NCS theatre and NCS multiplex in Vizianagaram. According to him, the minimum electricity bill is around ₹60,000 for mid-range cinemas. The government has promised to waive the charges for the lockdown period but orders have not yet been given, he adds.

Staff in trouble

Srikakulam Kinnera-Kameswari theatres’ owner Perla Sambamurthy seeks the government support to pay at least staff salaries. “We need to operate theatres for the sake of employees since a majority of them could not get salaries as owners themselves are in deep financial crisis.”

Srikakulam Sunmax partner Mandavilli Ravi urges the government to reduce the tax burden since theatres have been providing direct and indirect employment to many people. “There is little chance of getting 50% occupancy in the current scenario. So, the government’s timely support is needed to run the show,” he says.

About 80 theatres are left in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts after many have been converted into shopping malls and function halls due to losses.