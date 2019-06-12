The Hindu career counselling in city on June 15

The Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test(EAMCET) results are out and students who qualified in the exam are gearing up for the counselling sessions.

Confusion reigns supreme in the minds of students and their parents on what college and which course to choose for a good career ahead.

The Hindu Edge, EAMCET Career Counselling 2019 is the answer. The 16th edition of the counselling programme will be held in Vijayawada on June 15 (Saturday).

The event will be held at Siddhartha auditorium in Mogulrajpuram, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The platform has been created to enable students get their doubts clarified by the subject experts. Be it CSE, ECE, EEE, IT, Mechanical, Civil or Chemical Engineering, Architecture or Biotechnology, veterans will provide answers to the questions and help them choose the right course and college besides throwing light on the education and employment scenario in India and abroad. Guidance will also be given on the online counselling process.

How to register

There is no entry fee and students should have their names registered, as they would be entitled to free handbooks 'thenxt.step' and ‘Your window to the Future,’ with detailed information about all relevant courses. On-the-spot registrations can be done.

For registrations, contact 0866-2553033/9866620912, email ID: rajanikanth.s@

thehindu.co.in

TV5 news channel is the television partner for the event.