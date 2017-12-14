TET schedule released

Human Resource Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released a schedule for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) at the Secretariat near here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the government would issue notification and publish information bulletin for the TET on Thursday.

The aspiring candidates can pay the fee from December 18 to 30. The online submission of application trough http://cse.ap.gov.in is from December 18 to January 1, 2018.

The Minister said that the help desk services would be available during working hours from December 19 to January 31, 2018. Complaints pertaining to application and other issues would be received from December 19 to 30.

Online mock tests would be conducted from January 1, 2018 onwards, while the candidates can download the hall tickets from January 9 onwards, he said.

Mr. Rao said that examinations for paper-I and II would be conducted from January 17 to 27. The examination would be in two sessions -- 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. to 5 pm.

Initial key would be published on January 29, and objections on initial key would be received from January 29 to February 2. Final key would be published on February 6, and final results would be declared on February 8, he said.

Teachers’ recruitment

The Minister said that the government was contemplating handing over the responsibility of conducting teachers’ recruitment test to the APPSC. There were no instances of irregularities in recruitment of teachers through District Selection Committee (DSC).

However, the APPSC has expertise and experience in conducting the examinations and recruitment.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also keen on conduct of the examination through the APPSC.

The government was expecting that more than four lakh candidates would appear for the DSC, he said.

Mr. Rao said that a three-day Tech conference would be conducted in Visakhapatnam from December 16. Education Ministers from Nepal, Malaysia and UAE would also attend the conference. About 1,000 delegates would participate in the conference, he said.

Stating that suicide of a student at Narayana College in Tirupati was a sad incident, he said that penalty would be collected from colleges that were not adhering to the rules and guidelines issued by the government.

A fine of ₹50 lakh each was imposed on Naryaana, Chaitanya and other colleges.

They have not paid the fine, he said, adding, recognition of such colleges would be cancelled.