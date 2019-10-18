Temple nets ₹13.77 cr. revenue during Dasara

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam netted a revenue of ₹13.77 crore during the 13-day Dasara festivities and Bhavani deeksha compared with ₹11.91 crore last year.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer M. V. Suresh Babu said that the temple received ₹2.87 crore through sale of laddu prasadam and ₹ 29.28 lakh through the sale of pulihora prasadam. The sale of ₹ 300 tickets fetched 1.13 crore, while the income from ₹100 tickets was ₹ 77.98 lakh.

The hundi collections were ₹ 6.77 crore this year, up from ₹5.88 crore last year. The devotees deposited another ₹10.32 lakh in the annandanam hundi, Mr. Suresh Babu said, adding, “the temple received 1.23 kg of gold and 27.810 kg silver as donations.”

VIP darshan

The devasthanams has decided to put ₹2 crore in fixed deposit. The EO said the temple had introduced VIP darshan on an experimental basis during the Dasara festival. It would be streamlined from next year with fixed time slots.

The temple has plans to provide speedy darshan to senior citizens, otherwise abled, and families with infants/lactating children, he said.

The temple has drawn up plans to construct a permanent tonsuring hall, annadanam centre and guest houses for the convenience of the devotees. Three firms have evinced interest in this regard and they would be presenting master plans in a week, Mr. Suresh Babu said.

The devasthanam has banned use of plastic on the temple premises and its vicinity. For transparency and better administration, the details and telephone numbers of temple employees would be displayed on board. They can be contacted any time, the EO said.

A suggestion box would also be set up on the temple premises, he added.