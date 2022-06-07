Temple japa mandapam inaugurated in Vijayawada

Visakha Sarada Peetam junior pontiff Swatmanandendra Saraswati has inaugurated the Japa mandapam of Sri Darbheswara Swamy temple here. The temple located on Saikam street in Kothapeta was developed with ₹78 lakh released by the Endowments Department.

The pontiff, addressing the gathering on Tuesday, said that the presiding deity idol was found in dharbha (Halfa grass) in Kasi. Hence, the deity is called as Dharbeswara swamy. Any temple would develop only if the Trust members, priests and devotees joined hands and worked in tandem. The renovation of old temples should be taken up, and Maha kumbhabhishekam should be performed in every temple once in 12 years, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, former endowments minister and local MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, corporator Mahadev Appaji, Temple hereditary trustee Rampilla Jayaprakash and others spoke.