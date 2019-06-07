Vijayawada

Teenager killed in fire accident

more-in

A teenager of Mustabada in Gannavaram mandal succumbed to burn injuries following a fire accident at a general store in the village on Thursday.

According to the police, the general store at Gandhi Bomma Centre caught fire due to shortcircuit. At the time of incident thestore had bottles of petrol stored which caused the fire to intensify. The victim, Sai (16), who wasat the store, received burn injuries as he was unable to escape the fire. He died on spot.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Vijayawada
fire
Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 10:51:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/teenager-killed-in-fire-mishap/article27588013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY