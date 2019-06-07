Teenager killed in fire accident

A teenager of Mustabada in Gannavaram mandal succumbed to burn injuries following a fire accident at a general store in the village on Thursday.

According to the police, the general store at Gandhi Bomma Centre caught fire due to shortcircuit. At the time of incident thestore had bottles of petrol stored which caused the fire to intensify. The victim, Sai (16), who wasat the store, received burn injuries as he was unable to escape the fire. He died on spot.