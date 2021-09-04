Teenaged girl sexually assaulted in AP's Krishna district

The accused took the girl to an abandoned area on the pretext of helping her

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three youth at Kruthivennu village in the Krishna district.

Following a complaint lodged by her parents, the police registered a case and took the accused into custody on Saturday, said the district Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Kaushal.

The girl came out without the knowledge of the parents, to meet her friend in Vijayawada. The accused, who assured to help the girl, took her to an abandoned area and committed the crime, the police said.

The victim was sent to Government Hospital for medical examination. A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has been registered and investigation is on, Mr. Kaushal said.