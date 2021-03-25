Vijayawada

Teams formed to fight drug menace

The police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have constituted State and district-level task force committees to check drugs smuggling in the State.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps to check drug menace in the State, Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal organised a meeting with the SPs and SEB officers at the police headquarters on Wednesday.

SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna will head the State-level task force committee, while the district-level committees will be monitored by the Superintendents of Police (SPs) concerned.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2021 11:06:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/teams-formed-to-fight-drug-menace/article34157781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY