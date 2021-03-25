Teams formed to fight drug menace

The police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have constituted State and district-level task force committees to check drugs smuggling in the State.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps to check drug menace in the State, Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal organised a meeting with the SPs and SEB officers at the police headquarters on Wednesday.

SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna will head the State-level task force committee, while the district-level committees will be monitored by the Superintendents of Police (SPs) concerned.