Teachers’ union raises concern over new initiatives

VIJAYAWADA

03 February 2022 07:28 IST

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) have raised serious concern over implementation of ‘Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation’ (SALT), a World-Bank assisted initiative in the education sector.

In a statement, federation State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said the government had signed an agreement with the World Bank for a loan of ₹1,875 crore to bring changes in the education sector. “There are already serious concerns over the merger of Classes 3 to 5 of primary schools in high schools and now implementation of other new policies will only debilitate the education sector,” they said.

As part of SALT, the government is implementing Nadu-Nedu, sprucing up the infrastructure facilities in schools across the State. “Good infrastructure is important, but adequate teaching staff is key to achieve quality education,” they said, pointing to the fact that there was no mention of recruitment of teaching staff in the SALT project.

They said online mode of education could not be a substitute for a physical classroom with teacher directly interacting with the students. They said the new initiatives being brought in by the government in the name of the National Education Policy 2020 were against the spirit of the Right to Education Act.