Teachers’ union alleges bias in transfers

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2020 07:24 IST

Leaders of the AP United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) have alleged that without releasing any notification, transfers to municipal teachers were being made based on recommendations made by political leaders.

In a statement on Sunday, federation president Shaik Sabjee and general secretary P. Babu Reddy demanded that such transfers be cancelled.

They said even while claiming that accountability and transparency were the bedrocks of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, a few Ministers were resorting to gross favouritism by recommending transfers to certain candidates.

‘Go by the rule book’

This practice should be stopped immediately, they said, adding that the transfers be effected as per the rule book.