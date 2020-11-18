Teachers seek changes in transfer rules

Immediate release of schedule for promotions also sought

Leaders of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Organisation (JACTO) have urged the government to amend certain clauses in the rules pertaining to teachers’ transfers as they are detrimental to their interests.

The leaders met Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (Public Affairs) to the Chief Minister, on Tuesday and urged him to look into their problems.

Later, in a statement, JACTO co-chairman and president of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation S. Ramakrishna said teachers had been eagerly waiting for promotions for the last 18 months and sought immediate release of the schedule for promotions.

He said ‘compulsory’ transfers should be done away with and instead, they should be given based on requests. Amendment to rationalisation rules to ensure that each classroom had one teacher in municipal schools and merger of the 1,194 Zilla Parishad schools in the Department of Municipal Administration were their other demands.

‘No virtual counselling’

Earlier, at a meeting held on Sunday, JACTO State chairman K.G. Reddy, secretary generals M. Sridhar Reddy and A. Kondaiah and media convenor S. Simhachalam urged the authorities concerned to effect changes to certain clauses related to teacher transfers, that were detrimental to the interests of teachers and said if needed, the authorities could extend the dates of the counselling schedule.

The meeting discussed at length the issue of teachers' transfers. With regard to the teachers working in Zilla Parishad schools, the leaders demanded that the counselling for transfers be held ‘physically’ instead of the virtual mode, amendments be made to the rationalisation policy to pave the way for allotment of one teacher for every classroom and appointment of two physical education teachers in schools that have a strength of more than 400 students.

They said the government should consider their demands and release a GO on amendments needed to fulfil their demands.