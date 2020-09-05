Teachers play a key role in moulding students, says Chief Minister

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm greetings to the teaching fraternity on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

In his message, he said teachers imparted knowledge and wisdom thereby showing the path for future citizens and played a key role in building and strengthening the ethical and moral foundations of students.

“Our government believes in Right to Education and providing a level- playing field to the students. Teachers should be the torch-bearers in this endeavour,” he stated.

Governor’s greetings

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Saturday.

Guru Puja Dinotsavam (Teacher’s Day) is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President and second President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great scholar, philosopher and statesman, said Mr. Harichandan.

Referring to the services of teachers, the Governor said teachers were the architects of society and played a vital role in building the nation.