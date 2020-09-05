Teachers play a key role in moulding students, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm greetings to the teaching fraternity on the eve of Teachers’ Day.
In his message, he said teachers imparted knowledge and wisdom thereby showing the path for future citizens and played a key role in building and strengthening the ethical and moral foundations of students.
“Our government believes in Right to Education and providing a level- playing field to the students. Teachers should be the torch-bearers in this endeavour,” he stated.
Governor’s greetings
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Saturday.
Guru Puja Dinotsavam (Teacher’s Day) is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President and second President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great scholar, philosopher and statesman, said Mr. Harichandan.
Referring to the services of teachers, the Governor said teachers were the architects of society and played a vital role in building the nation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath