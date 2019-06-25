Teacher couple falls victim to online fraud, lose ₹1.6 lakh

A miscreant allegedly withdrew ₹1.6 lakh from two bank accounts of a couple by obtaining details from them over phone, pretending as an official from a bank. The incident came to light on Monday after the victims lodged a complaint with the Nagayalanka police.

According to Nagayalanka police, a miscreant sought account details from the victims by introducing himself as Santosh Sarma, manager of the respective public sector bank.

Last week, the accused obtained the account security codes during his communication with M. Rama Krishna, a teacher in government high school, Etimoga in Nagayalanka mandal. Mr. Rama Krishna also reportedly provided the account details of his wife, a teacher.

“We have received a complaint from the victims regarding the fraud and investigation is on”, a police officer said.