TDP’s rule was riddled with scams, alleges MLA

ANANTAPUR

17 November 2020 10:50 IST

YSRCP’s Praja Chaitanya Padayatra ends

Anantapur urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy has come down heavily on the Telugu Desam Party terming its rule as full of corruption and scams.

Speaking at the concluding day’s meeting of the Praja Chaitanya Padayatra on Monday, Mr. Reddy pointed out that the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, in contrast, has been focussing only on people’s welfare.

Irrigation water

While former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had made several promises to the people of the State, he did not fulfil any of them.

Just before elections, he resorted to high-decibel publicity related to large projects, which never materialised and the farmers’ dream of getting at least a drop of irrigation water in most of the ayacut in Rayalaseema remained unfulfilled, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy observed.

Janmabhoomi committees totally destroyed the government service delivery mechanism, but that was corrected by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy by appointing village secretariat staff and volunteers for population of 50, he said.

At Uravakonda

At Uravakonda town, State R&B Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana and Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram participated in a public meeting after walking a km as part of the Praja Chaitanya Padayatra and criticised the TDP leaders for not waiving loans of the DWCRA Self-Help Group members and not handing over the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries, who had paid money for that.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and party leader Y. Visweswara Reddy spoke about the door-delivery of various schemes launched and taking the administration closer to the people.