TDP's Nara Lokesh doubts veracity of COVID-19 tests

VIJAYAWADA

25 June 2020 11:47 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has expressed apprehensions over the veracity of the COVID-19 tests being conducted by the state government. He implied that the COVID-19 tests could be used as a weapon against the Opposition leaders.

Taking jibes at the government on Twitter, Mr. Lokesh said thatTDP MLC Deepak Reddy was asked to quarantine himself as he tested positive for the coronavirus. But he was tested negative twice in RT-PCR tests conducted in Hyderabad, he said.

Posting the COVID-19 test reports of the government and a private lab in Hyderabad, he said that the government seems to be conducting the tests in a very casual manner. "It was least bothered to confirm that the MLC contracted with the COVID-19. If the government is playing with an MLC like this, no wonder the government is negligent on the lives of common man," he said.

Advertising

Advertising