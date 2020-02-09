TDP to stage dharna on ration cards

Former BC Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra, while alleging cancellation of pensions and ration cards on a big scale, has said the Telugu Desam Party will stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Monday highlighting the issue.

The TDP leader on Saturday accused the YSRCP government of cancelling pensions, particularly that of the aged, and ration cards in Krishna district.

“The TDP will continue the protest till the cancelled pensions and ration cards are restored,” said Mr. Ravindra while speaking to the media here. The ward-level volunteers were acting like the YSRCP agents, he alleged.