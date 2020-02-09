Vijayawada

TDP to stage dharna on ration cards

more-in

Former BC Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra, while alleging cancellation of pensions and ration cards on a big scale, has said the Telugu Desam Party will stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Monday highlighting the issue.

The TDP leader on Saturday accused the YSRCP government of cancelling pensions, particularly that of the aged, and ration cards in Krishna district.

“The TDP will continue the protest till the cancelled pensions and ration cards are restored,” said Mr. Ravindra while speaking to the media here. The ward-level volunteers were acting like the YSRCP agents, he alleged.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 7:41:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/tdp-to-stage-dharna-on-ration-cards/article30774680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY