TDP stages protest at police station

SRIKAKULAM

04 October 2020 00:29 IST

Leaders decry Deputy CM’s remarks against Naidu

TDP leaders on Saturday agitated outside the Narasannapeta police station taking objection to remarks reportedly made by Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Srikakulam Parliamentary wing in-charge Kuna Ravikumar took part in the agitation.

On Friday, Mr. Krishnadas reportedly challenged Mr. Naidu to contest against him in the next elections and alleged that the former Chief Minister was instigating the people of Amaravati with falsehoods. The Deputy CM also reportedly used derogatory words to address Mr. Naidu.

Reacting sharply to the Deputy CM’s comments, the TDP leaders demanded that he tender an apology immediately and urged police officials to book a case against him.

Meanwhile, Mr. Krishnadas told reporters that a section of the media had misquoted him and reiterated that he did not exceed his limits while making comments against Mr. Naidu.

Mild tension prevailed at the Narasannapeta police station as many TDP activists from Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Palasa and other places gathered to take part in the agitation.