TDP serves notice to move privilege motion

Close on the heels of a resolution empowering Speaker Thammineni Seetaram to take necessary action against the legislators who were involved in Thursday’s scuffle adopted by Assembly, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday served a notice to move privilege motion against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP Deputy leader in Assembly K. Atchannaidu and others met the Speaker in his chambers requesting him to take necessary action against the Chief Minister for “misleading the House.”

Citing Rule 169, Mr. Atchanniadu said that Mr. Jagan had “twisted” the facts. The Chief Minister tried to put words in the mouth of Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and misled the House. Referring to the scuffle at the Assembly gate, he said the Chief Minister alleged that the Opposition leader used unparliamentary words. It was, however, evident from the video clipping which was played many times in the House that the derogatory word, which Mr. Jagan was referring to, was in fact not uttered by Mr. Naidu.

“Open the gate… No question… shouldn’t I go to Assembly?... telling you with respect… Who told you?.. Leave me... You are unfit to be Chief Marshal..” were the words used by him.

The Opposition leader tried to bring it the Chair’s notice but in vain. Mr. Jagan attributed the words which the Opposition leader did not use and misled the House.