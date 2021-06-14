TDP lashes out at YSRCP for ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

VIJAYAWADA

14 June 2021 07:56 IST

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu has accused the government of targeting the Opposition leaders for questioning the “atrocities and irregularities of the ruling party leaders in the otherwise peaceful North Andhra districts.”

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Atchannaidu condemned the “attacks on the properties” of former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam.

“If the government believes that the former MLA had encroached lands, it should commission a survey and show proof for the same,” he said.

The day was not far when the people of Visakhapatnam would teach a lesson to the YSRCP leaders, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“By pursuing politics of hatred, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Ministers are destroying the future of the State,” he alleged.