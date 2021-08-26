TDP General Secretary Lokesh writes letter to Kurnool SP

VIJAYAWADA:

He has alleged that the TDP cadre were being harassed by a section of police and ruling YSRCP leaders

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Kurnool District, alleging that the Telugu Desam Party cadre were being harassed by a section of police and ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

In the letter dated August 26, Mr. Lokesh said that the police have been either spectators or instruments of the ruling party prerogatives in Kurnool district. As evident from the FIRs filed, the family of D.Ramanjaneyulu has been subject to extended harassment and torture by a section of local police officials, especially the CI and the SI. Mr. Ramanjaneyulu from Markapuram village, Kallur mandal in Kurnool district is facing harassment for playing an active role in the TDP. "That this is happening at the behest of the local MLA is all the more shocking," he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh has firther said, “This is a clear case of the police targeting a common family out of malice. Filing false cases, even if these can be easily struck out by the courts, is a case of mental harassment and physical threat. IPC Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) is being misused widely to file cases against TDP cadre, whether or not the alleged victims are hurt in any manner.”

The process itself becomes the punishment for a family as they try to prove their innocence against the might of the police force, he said, adding, "I urge you to commit to prompt and fair actions against all the officials involved in this abuse of power. We all must ultimately answer to the Constitution and never to the whims of ruling party leaders."