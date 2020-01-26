‘TDP can’t stop us from doing good to people’

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar on Saturday recalled an occasion when former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had said that there was no need for the Legislative Council as it was burdensome.

“And now he (Mr. Naidu) is raising a hue and cry over Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s suggestion that the Upper House can be abolished as it not only entails a huge expenditure, but is repeatedly obstructing important government business in the Legislature,” the Minister said.

MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who was preaching rules to the Chief Minister, was a Minister when Mr. Naidu made that statement, Mr. Anil Kumar pointed out, and asserted that the TDP could, at best, stall crucial Bills for a few months.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Anil Kumar said even if the TDP did not cooperate, the government would do what it considered was in public interest, and claimed that no rule was violated in moving the decentralisation and CRDA repeal Bills in the Assembly and sending them to the Council.

Reacting to the TDP leaders’ comment that some Ministers / YSRCP MLCs were drunk during the debate on the Bills, Mr Anil Kumar said the main opposition party was playing dirty politics to cover-up its failures.