ADVERTISEMENT

TDP cadre’s car burnt in Macherla of Palnadu district

March 20, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - GUNTUR

The TDP candidate from the constituency alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was behind the incident

The Hindu Bureau

TDP candidate from the Macherla Assembly constituency, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, in Macherla where a TDP worker’s car was set afire, on Tuesday.

A TDP cadre’s car was set afire by miscreants late on March 18 night, in an alleged instance of election violence at Macherla in Palnadu district.

Following the incident, the TDP candidate for the Macherla Assembly constituency, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, visited the spot along with his followers on March 19.

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said that the burnt car belonged to TDP worker Earla Suresh of Macherla. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was behind the incident and demanded justice for Mr. Suresh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that the YSRCP miscreants burnt two other cars owned by TDP cadre including Bathula Ramana and Komera Durga Rao, in the recent past. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take a stern view of such incidents and ensure a level playing field for all political parties in the coming elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US