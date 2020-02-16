Vijayawada

Tax official lauds employees’efforts to meet the target

M. Srihari Rao, Commissioner of Central Tax, CGST Commissionerate, Guntur (centre), K. Venkata Ram Reddy, Commissioner, Customs Commissionerate, Vijayawada (left), and Tavanam Dass, president, All India Association of Central Excise Gazetted Executive Officers at a meeting at Tadepalli on Saturday.

Central Excise gazetted executive officers’ meet held

M. Srihari Rao, Commissioner of Central Tax, CGST Commissionerate, has said that the staff members of central Excise Department have been delivering their duties effectively though their responsibilities grew with the introduction of new systems under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Mr. Srihari Rao was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the general body meeting of All India Association of Central Excise Gazetted Executive Officers organised at Tadepalli near the city on Saturday.

Mr. Rao said that the department has been doing its best to meet the tax collection targets and this year 15% higher target was set and the employees were working accordingly to meet the target.

Customs Preventive Commissioner K. Venkataram Reddy said that the efforts of the staff in the Guntur Commissionerate in collection of taxes in line with the increased imports at Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports were laudable.

The Commissionerate registered collection of ₹10,000 crore taxes last year and this year the target was ₹12, 000 and the same would be achieved, he said.

Association’s Guntur unit president G.V.B.G. Tilak and general secretary M. Nagaraju said that there were 250 customs superintendents in the unit and issues of promotions, services rules, employees welfare and others were discussed at the general body meeting.

All the customers officers in 13 districts took part in the meeting.

