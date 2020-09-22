Task force told to trace contacts in 24 hours

CHITTOOR

22 September 2020 08:35 IST

Test everyone with fever symptoms: DMHO

The officials of the COVID-19 task force have intensified the process of detecting primary and secondary contacts in Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations and Srikalahasti municipality, which account for close to fifty percent of the total cases, as the tally crossed the 55,000-mark by Monday. With 590 casualties, the district tops the State’s toll and comes third in the tally.

This follows the directives of District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah and District surveillance officer Annareddy Sudarshan, who in a meeting on Monday asked the officials to trace the contacts within 24 hours of surfacing of a new case.

This was the only way to curtail the spread of the virus, they said.