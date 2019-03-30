Whatever justification it might offer for its decision that is clearly tantamount to use a ‘Brahmastra at sparrows’, the Andhra Pradesh BJP has resolved to scrap the ‘billa bantrothu’ (livery attender) system which manifesto committee convener I.Y.R. Krishna Rao described as an ‘anachronism dating back to the colonial era’. At the manifesto release programme, Mr. Krishna Rao said the servants had for several decades created a big gap between the officials and the people and though it might not appear to be an important thing, it was a very significant gesture towards bringing the administration nearer to people. Incidentally, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav had recently called the manifesto a ‘democratised vision document’ asserting that it was based on the feedback of the common people.
Targeting birds for a cause
