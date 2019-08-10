Tap potential of young minds, says MLA

It is important for educational institutions to create a conducive climate for innovations and tap the potential of young minds on the campus, said Tatikonda MLA Vundavalli Sreedevi, on Friday.

She was addressing students of VIT-Amaravati, after inaugurating the third round of STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) programme under which free laptops were distributed to meritorious students identified as beneficiaries of the programme.

She said mere good infrastructure facilities in the absence of good teachers and quality education will not help students in any way and praised the VIT management for striking a fine balance between good infrastructure and high educational standards. She said education should be for emancipation, enlightenment, empowerment and employment and students should be trained in a manner that they contribute to the progress of the nation.

She also inaugurated a synthetic tennis court on the university premises.

Vice-president of the university Sankar Viwanathan urged the students to focus on their academic career and also hone their other skills by utilising the various facilities offered by the university.

Vice-Chancellor D. Subhakar, Registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar, and Assistant Directors, Admissions, K. Sreedhar and Sk. Khader Pasha were present.