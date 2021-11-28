Vijayawada

Talents on display at Loyola College

Students of Andhra Loyola College recreating the iconic Michael Jackson song ‘Black or White’, at a programme in Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Students from the Department of Visual Communications of Andhra Loyola College on Saturday showcased their talent at ‘V-Events’ organised as part of the curriculum.

The venue boomed with high energy as students performed dance numbers and music concerts, besides engaging in activities like listening to TEDx talks, viewing short films and attending career guidance sessions among several other activities.

Head of the Department of Visual Communications Fr. I. Lourthu Raj said that students should make the best of such events as a platform to hone their skills.

The event was coordinated by J. Adinarayana and other faculty members. The participants included Madhu Kumar and Nikhila who presented a scintillating dance performance, faculty from the Engineering department delivered TEDx talks, Yuva Raj and his team presented a music concert while Charitha and her team dished out short films to the audience.


