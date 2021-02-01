Take up sports to bust stress, ITC staff told

VIJAYAWADA

01 February 2021 08:57 IST

Field sports are excellent stress busters, according to ITC Company Ltd. area manager Angaram.

Addressing a gathering of the company employees and their families who assembled to participate in various games and sports organised by the management as part of ‘My route-my pride’ programme on Sunday, Mr. Angaram said sports give an excellent high intensity interval workout, boosting cardiovascualar health and releasing endorphins. They also generate a feeling of well- being and promote team spirit, he added. He said such occasions serve as a break from the daily work pressure for the employees. Competitions were held in cricket, kabaddi and a few other games. The company's salesmen and supervisors from Krishna and Guntur districts participated in the event. The winners were given away prizes.

