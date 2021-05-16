‘Take up patients’ cause with KCR’

Sailajanath asks CM to ramp up facilities in A.P. on a war-footing

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “not taking up with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao the issue of denial of entry to ambulances at the A.P.-Telangana border.”

In a statement, Dr. Sailajanath said that while COVID-19 patients were being stopped at the border and denied admission to hospitals in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister did not think it necessary to sort out the issue by taking it up with Mr. Rao.

He demanded that the government set up temporary 1,000-bed hospitals in places such as Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati, Kurnool and Anantapur, and prevent death of COVID-19 patients at the border.

Mr. Sailajanath said the government should leave everything else aside and completely focus on ramping up the facilities for proper treatment of people who had contracted the virus.

Financial help

“A large sections of people are selling their properties to meet the COVID-19 treatment expenses,” the Congress leader said, and asked the government to release an immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000 to the kin of those who had tested positive and bear the treatment expenses of people who were undergoing treatment in private hospitals.