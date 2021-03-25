Take steps to curb COVID, schools told

In-charge District Education Officer L. Chandrakala inspected schools in the city on Wednesday, and directed the school managements to take steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

Ms. Chandrakala inspected Narayana School, located on High School Road, Patamata; Zilla Parishad Boys School, Patamata; and K.K.R. Gowtham School and other institutions.

She instructed the staff to arrange sanitiser bottles, signboards and masks on the school premises. The managements should keep the premises clean and maintain social distance, she said and inspected classrooms, toilets, kitchen rooms in the schools.

She directed the staff to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in preventing the spread of the disease. Stern action will be taken against the school managements which violate the orders, Ms. Chandrakala warned.