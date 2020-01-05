Vijayawada

Swachh campaign: VMC puts up Swachhata hero boards across city

‘Swachhata Hero’ photo board set up in Vijayawada.

‘Swachhata Hero’ photo board set up in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

more-in

Citizens asked to post their photos on social media using #Swachh-Survekshan2020

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has set up ‘Swachhata Hero Photo boards’ across the city as part of the campaign for achieving top score and ranks in Swachh Survekshan.

People can take photographs of themselves at the photo boards after pledging to keep the city clean and avoid usage of single-use plastic. According to a release, the boards were set up near Raghavaiah Park bus stop, Rajiv Gandhi Park, K.L. Rao Park, Trendset Mall, PVP Square mall, LEPL Centro Mall, VMC office, IGMC Stadium bus stop, VMC schools, E3 Food court and other areas.

Citizens were asked post their photos on social media using the hashtag #SwachhSurvekshan2020Vijayawada to promote the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 8:58:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/swachh-campaign-vmc-puts-up-swachhata-hero-boards-across-city/article30483619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY