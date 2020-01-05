Swachh campaign: VMC puts up Swachhata hero boards across city

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has set up ‘Swachhata Hero Photo boards’ across the city as part of the campaign for achieving top score and ranks in Swachh Survekshan.
People can take photographs of themselves at the photo boards after pledging to keep the city clean and avoid usage of single-use plastic. According to a release, the boards were set up near Raghavaiah Park bus stop, Rajiv Gandhi Park, K.L. Rao Park, Trendset Mall, PVP Square mall, LEPL Centro Mall, VMC office, IGMC Stadium bus stop, VMC schools, E3 Food court and other areas.
Citizens were asked post their photos on social media using the hashtag #SwachhSurvekshan2020Vijayawada to promote the city.
