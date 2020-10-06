Suspect sheets in attacks on places of worship

Police personnel holding a meeting with temple management and grana rakshana dalams at a temple in Krishna district on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

06 October 2020 01:13 IST

Role of 8,210 persons detected in different cases in State

The Andhra Pradesh police have decided to open suspect sheets against 8,210 persons involved in attacks on the places of worship and also in thefts in temples in the State. A few minors have also been apprehended in these cases.

The police conducted meetings with endowments personnel, managements of shrines and community heads in villages and discussed security aspects at places of worship.

Miscreants set fire to the chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy devastanam at Antarvedi in East Godavari district on September 6, which triggered protests across the State. The State government handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Advertising

Advertising

Later, a series of incidents of attacks on shrines and thefts in temples were reported in East and West Godavari, Krishna, Nellore and other districts. Police arrested the accused in many cases and tightened security in villages to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Mapping

Following directions by Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, police identified (mapped) 50,958 religious places, including 30,415 temples, 5,442 mosques and 15,101 churches in the State.

Surveillance cameras have been arranged at 2,676 temples, 623 masjids and 1,001 churches and police are insisting the managements on instilling CCTV cameras, arrange proper electrification and provide security to the shrines with the locals.

Mr. Sawang directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) to visit the religious places in person, hold meetings with villagers and keep a tab on the criminals and those having history.

Friendly policing

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (S) M. Ravindranath Babu said as part of friendly policing Grama Rakshana Dalams have been formed to prevent thefts and other crimes in villages and involve people in policing.

“Out of eight thefts occurred in temples post Antarvedi temple incident, seven were detected in Krishna district and the accused were arrested. Members of Grama Rakshana Dalams helped the police in detecting the accused quickly,” Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam said.

“Police bound over 8,210 persons involved in thefts and attacks on shrines in the State in last six years, and a few were notorious and inter-State offenders involved in many cases,” a police officer said on Monday.

“This year, 230 cases of thefts and attacks on religious places were reported up to September 30. I request the people to respect the sentiments of all sections in society, not to resort to anti-social activities and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order,” Mr. Sawang said.

Meanwhile, the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsulu (MSKs) along with grama and ward volunteers are visiting the shrines in villages and collecting the details of the religious places.