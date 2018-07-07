Suicide victim dies after week-long battle

more-in

A former home guard K. Lakshmi Prasanna, who battled for life for one week, died on Saturday. Ms. Prasanna reportedly attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze at her home unable to bear the harassment by husband K. Murali Krishna, a police constable attached to the Ajith Singh Nagar police station on June 30.

She suffered 90% burns and was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and Murali Krishna.

Suicide trigger

In her dying declaration to a magistrate, she said she took the extreme step as her husband had been creating trouble out of every petty issue. The immediate trigger for the suicide, according to the police, was a dispute over the latter thrashing their three-year-old son who was playing outside the home on the day of the incident. The couple had been married for four years.

Considering the dying declaration, the case had been altered and Murali Krishna booked under IPC Sections 498A for cruelty towards wife and 306 for abetment of suicide, ACP (North zone) K. Sravani told The Hindu.

“The accused had been sent to judicial remand on Friday. As the victim died, necessary alterations would be made to the case,” Ms. Sravani said.

The family members of the victim charged that Murali Krishna had in fact murdered her. The police said the dying declaration would be considered as the final statement.

