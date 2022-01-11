‘Suicide pact’: private financiers ‘harassed’ Nizamabad family

Four of a family from Nizamabad ‘ended lives’ on January 8

Alleged harassment by some private money lenders might have led to the reported suicide of a family from Nizamabad. The four-member family allegedly committed suicide here on January 8.

The victims, P. Suresh, his wife, Sri Latha, and sons, Akhil and Ashish, came to Vijayawada on January 6. They had darahsn of the deity at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla temple the deity the next day.

The family booked a room in Kanyaka Parameswari Choultry, located on Brahmana Veedhi, near the temple. On January 7 night, they reportedly sent an SMS to their relatives stating that they were committing suicide.

The next day, police found the bodies of Sri Latha and Akhil in the room, and retrieved the bodies of Suresh and Ashish from Krishna river. Suresh owned a medical shop and his sons were running a petrol station in Telangana.

Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by the victims. Suresh reportdly said in the note that he borrowed loans from some private financiers and that they were allegedly torturing the family for repayment.

The victims alleged that the private money lenders used highly abusive language and insulted them. Police seized some syringes, saline bottles, insulin and other drugs from the room.

Suicide note recovered

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K, Hanumantha Rao said that police recovered the suicide note and seized their mobile phones for investigation. “We are questioning the family members of the victims. A detailed investigation is on,” he said.

Police are investigating the amount Suresh borrowed from the money lenders, when he took the loan, the phone call data, harassment from the financiers and any other reasons for the alleged suicide pact, Mr. Rao said.