Sufi saint bags award at a function organised in Hyderabad

VIZIANAGARAM

09 February 2021 08:27 IST

Chairman and managing director of the organisation D. Vasant kumar and CEO Sravan kumar presented the award to Ataullah Sharif Sha Taj Khadari Baba.

Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCET ) on Monday presented Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra award to Sufi saint Ataullah Sharif Sha Taj Khadari Baba for his charitable activities in Vizianagaram and Krishna districts, at a function organised in Hyderabad.

Chairman and managing director of the organisation D. Vasant kumar and CEO Sravan kumar presented the award to him. Mr.Vasant kumar said the award was founded on the eve of the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and the institution felt that Mr. Ataullah Sha, who has been rendering his services to people for last six decades, was the right person to get the award this year.

