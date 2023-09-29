ADVERTISEMENT

Sudden downpour in Vijayawada leaves roads waterlogged again

September 29, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

People had difficulty wading through the waterlogged roads at Benz Circle, NTR Circle, Auto Nagar, among other places

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists ride through a water logged street during rain in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Heavy rain for an hour on Thursday left many roads in Vijayawada waterlogged once again, disrupting traffic in the evening.

People were caught unawares as the city, which woke up to a blazing hot morning, saw sudden downpour around 4.30 p.m.. As per a scientist S. Karunasagar at the India Meteorogical Department, the past week has seen one or another cyclonic system every single day, leading to formations of thunderstorms and sudden downpours at various places in the State.

People had difficulty wading through the waterlogged roads at Benz Circle, NTR Circle, Auto Nagar, among other places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per IMD, an east-west shear zone runs roughly along Lat. 15° N across cyclonic circulation over North Coastal Karnataka and neighbourhood between 3.1 & 4.5 km above mean sea level and a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast persists and at 5.8 km above mean sea level, among others.

Due to the cyclonic circulations, the city may see rain, accompanied with thunderstorms, in the next two days, as per IMD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US