Sudden downpour in Vijayawada leaves roads waterlogged again

September 29, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Heavy rain for an hour on Thursday left many roads in Vijayawada waterlogged once again, disrupting traffic in the evening.

People were caught unawares as the city, which woke up to a blazing hot morning, saw sudden downpour around 4.30 p.m.. As per a scientist S. Karunasagar at the India Meteorogical Department, the past week has seen one or another cyclonic system every single day, leading to formations of thunderstorms and sudden downpours at various places in the State.

People had difficulty wading through the waterlogged roads at Benz Circle, NTR Circle, Auto Nagar, among other places.

As per IMD, an east-west shear zone runs roughly along Lat. 15° N across cyclonic circulation over North Coastal Karnataka and neighbourhood between 3.1 & 4.5 km above mean sea level and a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast persists and at 5.8 km above mean sea level, among others.

Due to the cyclonic circulations, the city may see rain, accompanied with thunderstorms, in the next two days, as per IMD.