Submit Viveka case probe report by Dec. 23, High Court directs SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has expedited the investigation following a directive by the High Court to submit the probe report in a sealed cover by December 23.

As part of the probe, the SIT, headed by Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan, held an enquiry at a private hospital called Sunrise in Kadapa and examined the hospital records.

Sources said the SIT spent nearly an hour in the hospital enquiring with the staff about Komma Parameswar Reddy, a suspect in the case. Parameswar Reddy, reportedly a close friend of the slain leader, was not seen immediately after the murder. A native of Kasanur village in Simhadripuram mandal, he complained of a health problem and joined Sunrise hospital on March 15, the day Vivekananda Reddy was murdered. Later, he shifted to another hospital in Tirupati from where he was picked up for questioning.

The SIT is trying to establish if Parameshwar Reddy joined the hospital on March 15 because of a genuine health problem or for some other reason.