Students urged to save every drop of rainwater

Rallies held to mark World Water Day.

Students and staff of Maris Stella College organised a programme on the occasion of World Water Day on the college premises on Monday. The workshop was organised by the Chemistry department.

Retired engineer Mullapudi Krishna Mohan, who was the chief guest for the programme, explained about the increasing urbanisation, scarcity of water and the increasing pollution of water bodies.

Stressing the need to save water, he asked the students to save every drop of rainwater by digging percolation tanks. Later, the students tested groundwater samples on different parameters.

Mr. Krishna Mohan praised the students for arranging paintings on different methods of water conservation. Chemistry department head Vani Latha, judges Usha Kumari and Sunanda distributed prizes to the winners. Students of the NSS Unit of Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC), Kanuru, organised an awareness rally from the college campus to Kanuru, in connection with World Water Day.