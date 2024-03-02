ADVERTISEMENT

Students urged to focus on research and innovation

March 02, 2024 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Addressing the students of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (SVECW), after inaugurating the ‘R&D Showcase-2024’, organised by the Research and Development Cell of the institution, here on Friday, Principal G. Srinivas Rao said that students must focus on cutting-edge research and innovation that directly tackles issues outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Vice-Principal Srinivasa Raju spoke about career opportunities in research and the importance of research outcomes while pursuing B.Tech, which could be helpful for higher education in India and abroad. A total of 265 academic and research projects were showcased by students and faculty members at the event.

Dean (R&D) at Vedic Learning Centre Raju Aedla urged students to aim for international fellowships and research grants. Director (T&L), Vedic Learning Cenre Sivakumar Krishnan, Dean (R&D), SVECW G.R.L.V.N. Srinivasa Raju, Dean (Academics) Purushothama Raju, R&D Coordinator Durga Prasad, Chairman Vishnu Raju, Vice-Chairman Ravichandra Rajagopal and Secretary Aditya Vissam and others were present.

Related Topics

education / research

