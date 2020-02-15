Students told to hone presentation skills

Communication and presentation skills play significant role at an interview, said Rohit Eustachius, Talent Management Lead in Cognizant, Hyderabad.
Addressing students at the inaugural of ‘Nipuna 2020’, a two-day national-level technical symposium, at SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, he said presentation skills didn’t just mean knowing how to put a good set of powerpoint slides together, it also meant engaging and connecting with an audience to get one’s message across.
The student chapter of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) in the college, organised the event. He said the job market presented vast opportunities for suitable candidates.
College principal M. Jagapathiraju complimented the college chapter of the ISTE.
