Vijayawada

Students told to hone presentation skills

Communication and presentation skills play significant role at an interview, said Rohit Eustachius, Talent Management Lead in Cognizant, Hyderabad.

Addressing students at the inaugural of ‘Nipuna 2020’, a two-day national-level technical symposium, at SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, he said presentation skills didn’t just mean knowing how to put a good set of powerpoint slides together, it also meant engaging and connecting with an audience to get one’s message across.

The student chapter of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) in the college, organised the event. He said the job market presented vast opportunities for suitable candidates.

College principal M. Jagapathiraju complimented the college chapter of the ISTE.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:00:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/students-told-to-hone-presentation-skills/article30827342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY