Students told to focus more on research

A student being awarded degree during Koneru Lakshmaiah University convocation at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA

24 December 2020 07:12 IST

KLU convocation held in virtual mode

Indian National Science Academy president and scientist Raghunath Anant Mashelkar has said that scientific technology can solve any problem in the world, and asked the students to focus on research.

The speaker was participating in Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University (KLU) convocation held in virtual mode on its campus located at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Wednesday.

COVID-19 killed lakhs of people and destroyed many families across the world and students should focus on it to set right the system with their innovative ideas, Mr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar said.

Stating that the Centre was allocating huge funds for research in science and technology, he called upon the students to focus on investigations and make use of the facility.

Students can achieve their goals with dedication, commitment and discipline, Dr. Raghunath said. KLU president Koneru Satyanarayana said the university was providing all facilities for taking up research with world class amenities on the campus.

Scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Vijay Batkar, KLU deemed university Chancellor S.S. Manda and others presented degrees to 7,620 students, gold medals to 80 merit students and silver medals to 74 students on the occasion.

Later, KLU management conferred doctorates on Dr. Raghunath, Dr. Vijay, UGC joint director and secretary Avichal Kapur.