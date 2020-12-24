Students told to focus more on research

Indian National Science Academy president and scientist Raghunath Anant Mashelkar has said that scientific technology can solve any problem in the world, and asked the students to focus on research.
The speaker was participating in Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University (KLU) convocation held in virtual mode on its campus located at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Wednesday.
COVID-19 killed lakhs of people and destroyed many families across the world and students should focus on it to set right the system with their innovative ideas, Mr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar said.
Stating that the Centre was allocating huge funds for research in science and technology, he called upon the students to focus on investigations and make use of the facility.
Students can achieve their goals with dedication, commitment and discipline, Dr. Raghunath said. KLU president Koneru Satyanarayana said the university was providing all facilities for taking up research with world class amenities on the campus.
Scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Vijay Batkar, KLU deemed university Chancellor S.S. Manda and others presented degrees to 7,620 students, gold medals to 80 merit students and silver medals to 74 students on the occasion.
Later, KLU management conferred doctorates on Dr. Raghunath, Dr. Vijay, UGC joint director and secretary Avichal Kapur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath