Students told to correlate modern knowledge with Sanskrit in Vijayawada

Mylavarapu Srinivasa Rao said students should think of opting for research in Sanskrit to bring out the hidden treasure

November 15, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

“Correlate the knowledge that you gain now with Sanskrit and you will understand how the Indian ancient epics imparted great insights into the concepts, which the contemporary sciences are teaching,” said Mylavarapu Srinivasa Rao, popular as “Ramayana Pravachana Sudhakara and Ramanaya Sudhanidhi Bhasha Praveena.

Delivering a lecture on “Contemporary Science in Sanskrit” at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada on November 14, Dr. Srinivasa Rao explained how the mathematical formulas were written in the forms of various slokas in epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata, he said some of the physics and chemistry concepts could be easily absorbed from the concept of hills, weight of air and the expressions used in Sanskrit slokas in epics.

Stating that India was a great country that imparted knowledge to the world, he advised students to learn from Sanskrit which was a treasure trove of knowledge. He said students should think of opting for research in Sanskrit to bring out the hidden treasure.

The college Principal A.V. Ratna Prasad, Deans, Heads of the various departments, administrative officer and other faculty members were present.

