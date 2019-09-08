Students told to apply for NMMS and NTS exams online

District educational officer (DEO) K. Panduranga Rao on Saturday sought the students to apply online for the National Cum Merit Scholarship and National Talent Search examinations by September 16.

The DEO said that the students studying 8th class with 55 percent marks at their VII class (for General and BCs) and 50 percent marks (for SC/ST/PHC) were eligible for the NMMS. The fee for applying for the examination is ₹100 and ₹50 for the two categories respectively. The test would enable the meritorious candidates to obtain a scholarship of ₹12,000 per year for a period of four years. The NTS meant for the 10th class students would enable the meritorious to obtain scholarship of ₹1,250 per month up to intermediate and ₹2,000 per month for degree and PG courses. The application fee online is ₹200 payable through APCFMS.