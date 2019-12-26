Students thrilled to view solar eclipse

The young and the old turned their heads up holding protective solar filters to view the spectacular solar eclipse on Thursday.

Giving a miss to their classes, a large number of students stayed put at the sprawling P.V.R.M Boys High School grounds to view the partial solar eclipse that occurred when the moon passed between the earth and the sun.

The Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), which has been striving to develop scientific temper among members of GenX, arranged solar filters for viewing the sun.

Some pregnant women also came forward to view the astronomical event, said JVV Prakasam district president D.V. Prasad. JVV district secretary Subramanyachari explained in detail the significance of the astronomical event, the last one during 2019.

“It was an exciting experience,” said a group of students who viewed of the event, the last one for this decade. The managements of several schools made arrangements for their students to see the eclipse.

Meanwhile, all temples, small and big, remained closed during the solar eclipse. Special prayers were performed later in the day before they were thrown open to devotees for worship.