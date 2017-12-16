Students do their bit for charity

Over 500 students of various junior colleges on Friday joined the Charity Wall (a charity scheme) at District Headquarters Hospital here, recently launched by Superintendent of Police S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, and donated rice bags, clothes, blankets and other needy material for the patients.

Circle-Inspectors V. Chandrasekhar (Chittoor East) and Adinarayana (West) welcomed the students, who reached there in an impressive rally, and received their donations at the Charity Wall zone. The officials said it was a noble gesture from the students towards the poor and downtrodden. “Within a month of launching Charity Wall, the programme got immense response from students and youth,” the officials said.

The Charity Wall was initially launched with the objective of collecting surplus food material from the public, particularly from hotels and marriage halls, and to provide them to patients, attendants at the hospital and those without shelter in Chittoor town. In a couple of weeks, the concept caught the attention of the town elite and various youth and students organisations. Donations came liberally in the form of clothes, blankets, rice bags and provisions. The public also started donating used shoes, books, school bags and toys, meant for charity to the needy sections.

The officials said that based on the success of Chittoor model, the district police administration has plans to open Charity Wall zones in Madanapalle, Puttur and Palamaner sub-divisions, catering to the requirements of patients at the area hospitals and the poor families in the surroundings.

D.G. Ramurthy of Special Branch said that based on the instructions of the SP, an awareness campaign was undertaken in a number of schools and colleges about the Charity Wall programme, seeking their participation. “By concerted campaign, the Charity Wall intends to rope in all the college and high school students in the district,” he said.

The students said that with the cooperation of their parents, they hoped to do their best for the Charity Wall.