Students asked to become ‘cyber citizens’ to prevent cybercrimes

Police have called upon students to become ‘cyber citizens’ and help the cyber cell officers to prevent online frauds, which have been on the rise.

At a programme organised by NTR Police at Siddhartha Mahila College on Tuesday, Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu cautioned the students on the cyber offences. Students performed a cultural show alerting the public on various online frauds that were being reporting every day.

Mr. Rajashekar Babu has said the NTR Commissionerate Police were taking measures to enlighten public on ‘1930 Call Centre’, ‘Cyber Citizens Mobile App’, ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to check cybercrimes.

“I request the students to be a cyber citizen. We will train the youngsters on different types of cyber offences, how to respond immediately on an online fraud, steps to prevent cybercrimes, where to complain on a fraud and other topics,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

Senior police officers explained to the girls about ‘honey trap’, ‘loan App’, ‘fake share marketing trade App’, ‘digital arrest’, ‘job frauds’, ‘matrimonial frauds’, ‘fake ED and CBI calls’ and other cyber offences.

“Fraudsters are resorting to frauds through various modus operandi. People should have knowledge on cyber frauds and help the police to prevent such frauds,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

Police are planning to create cyber citizens from different sectors. Training will be given to the cyber citizens, who will create awareness among the public on online frauds and the steps to avoid fake and spam calls, he said. The students carrying placards raised slogans against online frauds.

College principal S. Kalpana, Junior College principal Dr. S. Padmaja, faculty T. Nagarani, K. Sarala, R. Madhavi and police officers participated.

