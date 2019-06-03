Stop using polythene bags, Collector tells Patamata Rythu Bazar vendors

District Collector A. Md. Imtiyaz made a surprise visit to Patamata Rythu Bazar on Sunday. He enquired about the implementation of ban on plastic and polythene material.

Mr. Imtiyaz interacted with the vegetable and fruit vendors and asked them not to supply polythene carry bags to the public.

He directed the rythu bazar estate officer to impose a complete ban on polythene bags in the market. The Collector also asked the public not to encourage polythene bags usage. “In all, 23 rythu bazars are there in Krishna district. We will impose ban on polythene bags in a phased manner,” said Mr. Imtiyaz and asked the public to cooperate in creating a plastic-free environment.

Following directions from the District Collector, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials are conducting raids on shops, hotels, sweet stalls and other establishments and are insisting on ban on carry bags.